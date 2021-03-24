Guillorme (hand) will start at third base and will bat ninth in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Guillorme's health was in some question after he was struck in the hand by a pitch during a simulated game, but he apparently avoided any structural damage and escaped with some minor soreness. A few days off were all Guillorme needed to overcome the issue, so his bid for a spot on the Mets' Opening Day roster won't be derailed. He appears to be in good position to break camp with the club as a utility man.