Guillorme was recalled prior to Thursday's game against the Nationals, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The Mets are pretty banged up, so Guillorme could see some starts over the final three days -- he is not in Thursday's lineup. Michael Conforto (hamstring) was placed on the injured list in a corresponding move. Guillorme is hitting .347 with zero home runs and two steals in 49 at-bats.
More News
-
Mets' Luis Guillorme: Dropped from active roster•
-
Mets' Luis Guillorme: Losing out on playing time•
-
Mets' Luis Guillorme: Building case for everyday role•
-
Mets' Luis Guillorme: Three hits in Friday's start•
-
Mets' Luis Guillorme: Two hits in Tuesday's start•
-
Mets' Luis Guillorme: Seeing scarce time•