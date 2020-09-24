Guillorme was recalled prior to Thursday's game against the Nationals, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The Mets are pretty banged up, so Guillorme could see some starts over the final three days -- he is not in Thursday's lineup. Michael Conforto (hamstring) was placed on the injured list in a corresponding move. Guillorme is hitting .347 with zero home runs and two steals in 49 at-bats.

