Mets' Luis Guillorme: Back with big club
Guillorme was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday, Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports reports.
Robinson Cano (quad) and Jeff McNeil (hamstring) landed on the injured list Thursday morning, and Guillorme was summoned to help fill the cracks. The 24-year-old defensive wiz was hitting .278/.402/.361 at Triple-A. He has a career .200 average over 93 MLB plate appearances. Given the amount of injuries the Mets are dealing with, he could see starts at second base in the short term.
