Guillorme went 1-for-2 with a walk and two RBI in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Phillies.

The Mets have lost four of their last six games to drop five games below .500, but Guillorme has emerged as a bright spot during that time. He's started at second base in each of those contests, going a blistering 10-for-17 with a 5:3 BB:K, four RBI, one run and a stolen base. Robinson Cano (groin) was reinstated from the injured list Friday, but he'll likely serve as the Mets' primary designated hitter for the time being as the team aims to shield him from wear and tear in the field. Per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, manager Luis Rojas suggested prior to Sunday's game that the Mets would make a point to keep Guillorme in the lineup while he's wielding a hot bat, so expect the 25-year-old to continue seeing at least semi-regular action in the short term.