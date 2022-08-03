Guillorme will start at third base and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

Guillorme has now started at third base against a right-handed pitcher for the fourth time in the last five matchups, while Eduardo Escobar has played just once. The usage is an indication that the two will be deployed in a platoon at the hot corner moving forward, a reality that manager Buck Showalter acknowledged following Tuesday's loss to the Nationals, according to Tim Healey of Newsday. As the left-handed option in the platoon, Guillorme should see the larger share of playing time of the two and notice a spike in his fantasy value accordingly. Over his 176 plate appearances versus righties this season, Guillorme is slashing .312/.379/.395 with two home runs, nine RBI and 23 runs.