Guillorme got the start at third base Friday with Marcus Stroman on the mound and made two impressive defensive plays, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

One of the solutions Mets manager Luis Rojas employed last season to try and solve the team's defensive woes was putting Guillorme at the hot corner instead of J.D. Davis when a groundball pitcher was on the mound. Stroman's career 58.6 percent groundball rate is the highest among active big-league pitchers with at least 500 innings, giving Rojas even more incentive to prioritize infield defense when his turn in the rotation comes around. Davis is still expected to top the depth chart at third base, but if Guillorme -- who slashed a surprising .333/.426/.439 last year, albeit in only 68 plate appearances -- is the regular starter for Stroman's outings, he could have some fantasy appeal in deep NL-only and daily formats.