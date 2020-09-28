Guillorme went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk and a run scored Sunday in the Mets' 15-5 loss to the Nationals.

With Robinson Cano serving as the Mets' designated hitter in the season finale, Guillorme was able to pick up another start at the keystone, his third in the row. He was able to conclude the season on a high note, with the pair of extra-base knocks boosting his slash line to .333/.426/.439 over 68 plate appearances. While Guillorme still profiles as a utility man for the Mets in the long term, he proved during the abbreviated campaign that he may be more than the glove-first infielder many pegged him as heading into 2020.