Guillorme was optioned to the Mets' alternate training site Friday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Guillorme hasn't done anything wrong in his limited opportunities this season, hitting .347/.431/.429 in 58 plate appearances, though his .459 BABIP suggests he benefitted from quite a bit of good fortune. While his performances don't merit a demotion, the Mets simply didn't need an extra infielder at the moment, so he's the roster casualty as Franklyn Kilome (finger) returns from the injured list.
