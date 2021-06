Guillorme (oblique) is expected to rejoin the Mets by the end of next week, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Guillorme began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, scoring two runs to go along with a hit and a walk. He's on track to rejoin New York at some point next week, and could see substantial playing time with Jeff McNeil (hamstring) and J.D. Davis (hand) banged up.