Guillorme will start at third base and bat eighth Wednesday in Atlanta.
Jonathan Villar hasn't played since June 21 with a calf strain that ultimately resulted in him landing on the injured list, paving the way for Guillorme to take over as the Mets' primary option at the hot corner. Guillorme will draw his ninth straight start at the position after going 6-for-23 with a 5:2 BB:K across his previous eight contests. With Villar and J.D. Davis (hand) both set to begin minor-league rehab assignments at Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday, Guillorme's time as an everyday player should soon come to an end.
