Mets' Luis Guillorme: Garners fifth straight start
Guillorme will start at third base and bat seventh Sunday against the Cubs, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Injuries to Todd Frazier (hamstring) and Wilmer Flores (back) have opened up a full-time role at third base for Guillorme, who starts for the seventh time in eight games Sunday. With a 6-for-25 showing at the plate over the previous seven contests, Guillorme probably hasn't done enough to send fantasy players scrambling to the wire to pick him up, and his window for relevance will likely come to a close soon. According to Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record, Frazier is expected to return from the 10-day disabled list prior to the start of a two-game set with the Orioles on Tuesday, at which point Guillorme would fade back to a reserve role.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...