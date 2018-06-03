Guillorme will start at third base and bat seventh Sunday against the Cubs, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Injuries to Todd Frazier (hamstring) and Wilmer Flores (back) have opened up a full-time role at third base for Guillorme, who starts for the seventh time in eight games Sunday. With a 6-for-25 showing at the plate over the previous seven contests, Guillorme probably hasn't done enough to send fantasy players scrambling to the wire to pick him up, and his window for relevance will likely come to a close soon. According to Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record, Frazier is expected to return from the 10-day disabled list prior to the start of a two-game set with the Orioles on Tuesday, at which point Guillorme would fade back to a reserve role.