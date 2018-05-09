Mets' Luis Guillorme: Gets call to big leagues
The Mets recalled Guillorme from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Though Guillorme has posted a respectable .827 OPS at Las Vegas this season, defense is his calling card. The 23-year-old is expected to serve as a utility infielder during his stint with the big club, with new everyday third baseman Wilmer Flores perhaps most at risk of getting replaced by Guillorme late in games. Guillorme will likely be sent back to Triple-A once Todd Frazier (hamstring) returns from the 10-day disabled list.
