Guillorme will start at second base and bat eighth in Thursday's game against the Cardinals.

Guillorme will close out the homestand with a second consecutive start and his third in four games, but he'll likely see his playing time take a hit when the Mets begin a three-game series in Colorado on Friday. Starling Marte (personal) is on track to be activated from the bereavement list Friday, and his return will result in Jeff McNeil moving from the outfield to an everyday role at second base.