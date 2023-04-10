site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Luis Guillorme: Getting start at second base
RotoWire Staff
Guillorme is starting at second base and batting seventh for the Mets in Monday's game against the Padres.
Guillorme is at the keystone while Jeff McNeil shift to right field to cover for Starling Marte (neck). The utility infielder is 3-for-16 so far at the plate this season.
