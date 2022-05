Guillorme will start at second base and bat leadoff in Sunday's game against the Phillies.

With top second baseman Jeff McNeil (legs) getting the day off and regular table setter Brandon Nimmo (wrist) on the bench, Guillorme will man the keystone and handle leadoff duties for the second game in a row. Guillorme got the job done atop the lineup in Saturday's 8-2 win, as he went 3-for-3 with a walk and two runs.