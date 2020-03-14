Play

Guillorme is slashing .160/.192/.200 through 25 plate appearances this spring with a 1:9 BB:K.

The 25-year-old bounced between Triple-A Syracuse and the majors last season, but his work in camp so far isn't making a strong case that he deserves a more permanent home with the Mets. Guillorme could still win a spot on the 26-man roster when or if the Grapefruit League schedule resumes, but his chances might depend more on the health of players like Jed Lowrie (knee) than his own performance.

