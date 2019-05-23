Guillorme is traveling to New York to potentially join the Mets after Robinson Cano (quad) was removed from Wednesday's game, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Guillorme was pulled from Triple-A Syracuse's game shortly after Cano sustained the injury. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but Guillorme appears as though he'll be promoted if Cano ends up on the injured list.

