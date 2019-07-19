Guillorme was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Guillorme is just 1-for-4 since being promoted July 2, and with the Mets in need of fresh arms following Thursday night's 16-inning affair, he'll head back down to Triple-A. Tyler Bashlor and Stephen Nogosek were recalled in corresponding moves.

