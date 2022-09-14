site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Luis Guillorme: Heads to bench Wednesday
Guillorme isn't starting Wednesday against the Cubs.
Guillorme returned from the injured list Tuesday and went 1-for-3. He'll get a chance to rest while Eduardo Escobar starts at the hot corner and bats seventh.
