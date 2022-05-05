Guillorme went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday against Atlanta.
Guillorme drew a start at second base and hit eighth with Mark Canha drawing a day off and Jeff McNeil shifting to the outfield as a result. Guillorme moved up a slot on the depth chart after Robinson Cano was designated for assignment, and he has now started three of the team's last five games. He took advantage of the opportunity Wednesday by taking Darren O'Day yard for his first homer of the season in the ninth inning. Guillorme is now hitting .243/.364/.405 across 45 plate appearances on the campaign.