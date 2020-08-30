Guillorme is out of the lineup for the first game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

Guillorme drew six consecutive starts at one point earlier this month, but he's faded back into a reserve role over the past two weeks following Robinson Cano's return from the injured list. Now on the bench for the fourth time in five games, Guillorme probably isn't worthy of a rostering outside of NL-only leagues.