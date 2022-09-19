Guillorme is out of the lineup for Monday's game in Milwaukee.

Before he landed on the injured list Aug. 15, Guillorme had filled the strong side of a platoon at third base with Eduardo Escobar. However, the lefty-hitting Guillorme looks to have faded into a reserve role since his return from the groin injury a week ago, as Escobar has earned himself more work against right-handed pitching by producing at the plate. Escobar will stick in the lineup Monday with reigning Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes on the hill for MIlwaukee.