Mets' Luis Guillorme: Makes second straight start Monday
Guillorme got the start at third base and hit seventh in Monday's win over the Marlins, going 0-for-3.
The 23-year-old has started consecutive games for the first time since his promotion in early May, but Guillorme's 0-for-7 performance doesn't suggest he's seizing his opportunity. The Mets will likely continue platooning him with Wilmer Flores at third base while Todd Frazier (hamstring) is sidelined and Jose Reyes (2-for-22 in May) works on his swing, but Guillorme shouldn't be expected to make a fantasy impact during that small window of playing time.
