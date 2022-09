Guillorme (groin) will be evaluated for a potential return after his rehab game for Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Guillorme has missed nearly a month with a left groin strain, but he's almost ready to going after grabbing four hits in his first three rehab games. He could return as soon as early next week, at which point he'll face new competition for at-bats in the form of Mark Vientos, who earned his first career call-up Saturday.