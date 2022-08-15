site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Luis Guillorme: Not in Monday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Guillorme (groin) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against Atlanta.
Guillorme left Sunday's game with a groin injury, and he will be held out a day later for the same reason. Eduardo Escobar will man the hot corner for the Mets on Monday night.
