Mets' Luis Guillorme: Not starting nightcap
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Guillorme isn't starting Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Nationals.
Guillorme went 1-for-3 with a strikeout in Saturday's matinee, but he'll retreat to the bench for the second game of the twin bill. Jose Peraza will start at second base and bat seventh.
