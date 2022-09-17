site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Luis Guillorme: Not starting Saturday
Guillorme isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Pirates.
Guillorme started three of the last four games and went 4-for-12 with a walk. He'll get a day off while Eduardo Escobar starts at the hot corner and bats eighth.
