Guillorme isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mets, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Guillorme has gone 4-for-13 with a run and two strikeouts across the last four games, and he'll get a breather while Jose Peraza starts at third base and bats ninth. The 26-year-old could see a decrease in playing time in the near future once Jonathan Villar (calf) is reinstated from the injured list.