Guillorme was struck on the hand by a pitch during Sunday's simulated game, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The infielder shouldn't be out of action for long, and could see action off the bench Tuesday against the Marlins or get a start in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game. Guillorme is expected to win a spot on the Mets' bench to begin the season and has gone 6-for-22 (.273) this spring with zero extra-base hits and a 3:5 BB:K.