Guillorme went 2-for-3 with three walks, two runs scored and an RBI in Friday's win over the A's.

Getting the start at second base and hitting eighth, Guillorme was one of four Mets to reach base at least four times on a night when the team scored 17 runs on 11 hits and a stunning 17 walks. The utility infielder has seen action in nine games so far this season, batting .273 (6-for-22) with one RBI and four runs, but he's still looking for his first extra-base hit or first steal.