Guillorme is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Reds.

The lefty-hitting Guillorme is on the bench for the second game in a row, this time taking a seat versus a southpaw (Nick Lodolo) after he was out of the lineup Monday against a right-hander (Hunter Greene). Guillorme is a strong defender who has worked his way into an everyday role on the basis of showing major improvement at the plate this season, though regression has begun to set in for the 27-year-old. He's gone 2-for-26 over his last eight contests and could end up serving as more of a part-time player while he's slumping.