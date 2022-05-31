Guillorme will start at second base and bat eighth in Tuesday's game against the Nationals.

Though Mark Canha will get a look out of leadoff role after the lefty-hitting Guillorme sat atop the lineup for each of the previous four contests, the latter player will still stick in the starting nine even with a southpaw (Patrick Corbin) taking the hill for Washington. Guillorme, who went 7-for-12 with a double, two walks, six runs and an RBI over that three-game stretch, could see more opportunities going forward after the Mets optioned Dominic Smith to Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday.