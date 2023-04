Guillorme will start at second base and bat eighth in Tuesday's game against the Nationals.

The lefty-hitting Guillorme will pick up his fifth start in six games, with one of those assignments even coming against a left-handed pitcher. Though he still appears to be on the outside looking in for an everyday role, Guillorme's high contact rate, on-base skills and quality defense in the infield may be enough for him to earn a handful of starts per week.