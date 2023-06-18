Guillorme went 2-for-4 with a double and a two-run home run in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Cardinals.

Getting the start at shortstop and hitting ninth, Guillorme turned on an Adam Wainwright sinker in the fifth inning and lofted it over the wall in right-center field. It's the first big-league homer in 32 games this season for the utility infielder, and just the fifth of his career, but he has been swinging the bat with a bit of authority over the last week. Since rejoining the Mets' roster June 9, Guillorme's gone 4-for-15 with four RBI and three extra-base hits.