Guillorme went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run and two RBI in Monday's 4-1 win over Atlanta.

His eighth-inning solo shot off Darren O'Day, Guillorme's second homer of the year, gave the Mets a crucial insurance run after Atlanta had made it 2-1 in the bottom of the seventh. The utility infielder is back in the starting lineup at second base while Jeff McNeil is on the paternity list, and Guillorme's taken advantage by rapping out six hits, including two doubles and Monday's home run, in the last three games.