Guillorme (oblique) could come off the 10-day injured list when he's first eligible, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Guillorme was placed on the injured list due to a right oblique strain Friday, but he's progressing well early in his recovery process and appears to be in line for a short absence. Guillorme is eligible to be activated as soon as May 11, when the Mets are scheduled to take on the Orioles at home.