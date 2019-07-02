Guillorme was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Guillorme has seen limited action this season in the major leagues (3-for-18 over 12 games), but he'll get another shot with the big club following Tuesday's flurry of roster moves. He figures to serve as infield depth while with the Mets, and he's seen action at second base, third and shortstop in the minors.

