Guillorme was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Guillorme will provide added depth across the infield following the departure of Asdrubal Cabrera in a trade to the Phillies on Friday. Through 29 games with the Mets this year, Guillorme has slashed .172/.250/.207 with four RBI and one stolen base.

