Mets' Luis Guillorme: Remains on bench
RotoWire Staff
Jul 8, 2022
3:45 pm ET
Guillorme will sit Friday against the Marlins.
Guillorme finds himself on the bench for the fourth time in five games. Two of those absences came against lefties, but his absence here against righty Pablo Lopez implies he may be slipping into a bench role. Jeff McNeil will again start at second base.
