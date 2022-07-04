site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Luis Guillorme: Riding pine Monday
RotoWire Staff
Guillorme isn't starting Monday against the Reds, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Guillorme is getting a breather after he went 1-for-13 with three strikeouts over the last four games. Jeff McNeil will shift to second base while Dominic Smith serves as the designated hitter Monday.
