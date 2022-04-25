Guillorme went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Diamondbacks.

Getting the start at second base and hitting seventh, Guillorme found himself in the right place at the right time all day, crossing the plate on a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch in the seventh inning and an error by Arizona third baseman Sergio Alcantara in the eighth. Guillorme has started to see more action over the last week and has responded, going 5-for-11 with three walks and four runs scored over his last four starts, all of which have come at the keystone. With Robinson Cano struggling and Jeff McNeil splitting his time between second base and left field, Guillorme could accumulate enough plate appearances to have some value in NL-only and deep mixed formats, but his career .259/.356/.324 slash line in the majors highlights his limits as a hitter.