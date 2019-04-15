Guillorme was sent to Triple-A Syracuse on Monday.

Guillorme has appeared in just eight games for the Mets this season, going 1-for-9 with a 1:4 BB:K in those contests. With Todd Frazier (oblique) nearing a return, the utility infielder will head back to the minors. Drew Gagnon was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move.

