Guillorme got the start at second base in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays, hitting leadoff and going 1-for-2 with two walks, two runs scored and an RBI.

The Mets deployed something close to their Opening Day lineup, but Guillorme filled in for Jeff McNeil at the keystone. Guillorme figured to be the team's top infield bench option this season, and the 28-year-old appears ready for the regular season after going 12-for-37 (.324) this spring with four doubles and a 7:8 BB:K.