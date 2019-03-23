Guillorme appears to have won a bench spot to begin the season, Deesha Thosar of The New York Daily News reports.

His main competition for the job, Adeiny Hechavarria, was reassigned to minor-league camp Saturday. Guillorme managed only a .523 OPS in 74 plate appearances during his big-league debut last year, and this stint in the bigs could be a brief one, as both Jed Lowrie (knee) and Todd Frazier (oblique) will need roster spots when they get healthy.

