Guillorme will split time with Jonathan Villar at third base while J.D. Davis (hand) is on the injured list.

The two won't be deployed in a strict platoon as Villar is a switch hitter, but Guillorme was listed in the starting lineup Sunday before that game was postponed due to rain, as he could see the majority of the action due to his superior defensive reputation. Guillorme is 3-for-6 with three singles and two strikeouts to begin the season.