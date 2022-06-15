Guillorme will start at third base and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

Guillorme will remain in the starting nine for the sixth time in seven games, this time manning the hot corner after making his previous five appearances at second base. Even though Jeff McNeil and Eduardo Escobar are still expected to see their fair shares of reps at second and third, respectively, Guillorme looks like he'll occupy a near-everyday role while manager Buck Showalter regularly doles out rest days to one or two other regulars in the lineup. Guillorme's stellar glove in the infield along with his surprising growth as a hitter this season (.812 OPS, 142 wRC+) have made it too difficult for Showalter to exclude him from the lineup.