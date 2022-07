Guillorme is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees.

Guillorme picked up three consecutive starts coming out of the All-Star break, but he'll find himself on the bench for both contests of the interleague series with the Yankees. While Jeff McNeil, Eduardo Escobar and Francisco Lindor are all healthy, they'll continue to serve as the primary options at second base, third base and shortstop, respectively, closing off all of Guillorme's avenues to regular at-bats.