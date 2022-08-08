Guillorme is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds.

The lefty-hitting Guillorme will take a seat against a right-handed starter (Justin Dunn), but he still appears to be holding down the strong side of platoon at third base with Eduardo Escobar, who is starting Monday for only the second time in the Mets' last eight games. Guillorme, meanwhile, was included in the lineup in each of the last seven contests, a stretch in which the Mets faced six right-handers and one southpaw. He recorded only five hits in 26 at-bats during that span, but the Mets value the smooth defense Guillorme brings in the infield.