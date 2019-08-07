Mets' Luis Guillorme: Smacks double in start
Guillorme went 1-for-4 with a double in Tuesday's win over the Marlins.
Getting the start at second base and hitting sixth, the 24-year-old banged out his first extra-base hit in the majors this season. It's not yet clear how the Mets will replace Robinson Cano (hamstring) at the keystone, but Guillorme's start came with Adeiny Hechavarria at shortstop to cover a rest day for Amed Rosario and Jeff McNeil in right field, and he might need both guys stationed elsewhere on the diamond to see much future action.
