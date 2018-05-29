Guillorme went 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI during the first game of Monday's doubleheader against the Braves.

Guillorme hit an RBI double in the fourth inning that got the Mets out to a 2-0 lead. Through 14 games this season, he's put together a .240/.269/.320 slash line with two RBI and two extra-base hits.

